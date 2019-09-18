Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Brampton, police say

Peel Regional Police say a man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton Wednesday evening.

A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to Wanless Drive at Queen Mary Drive, west of McLaughlin Road, just before 8:40 p.m. with reports of a collision.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries. The man was pronounced dead in hospital.

Officers closed part of Wanless Drive as investigators from the major collision bureau attended the scene to gather evidence.

COLLISION:

– Pedestrian Struck

– Wanless Dr /Queen Mary Dr #Brampton

– Vehicle involved remained on scene

– Wanless Drive is closed w/b from McLaughlin and e/b from Queen Mary Dr

– No further details

– C/R 8:39pm

– PR190343051 pic.twitter.com/3EZXvFL4yH — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) September 19, 2019

UPDATE:

– Adult male has succumbed to his injuries

– Roadway will remain closed until MCB has processed the scene

– Please use alternate routes — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) September 19, 2019