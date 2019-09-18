Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Brampton, police say
Peel Regional Police say a man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton Wednesday evening.
A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to Wanless Drive at Queen Mary Drive, west of McLaughlin Road, just before 8:40 p.m. with reports of a collision.
Police said the pedestrian was taken to hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries. The man was pronounced dead in hospital.
Officers closed part of Wanless Drive as investigators from the major collision bureau attended the scene to gather evidence.
COLLISION:
– Pedestrian Struck
– Wanless Dr /Queen Mary Dr #Brampton
– Vehicle involved remained on scene
– Wanless Drive is closed w/b from McLaughlin and e/b from Queen Mary Dr
– No further details
– C/R 8:39pm
– PR190343051 pic.twitter.com/3EZXvFL4yH
— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) September 19, 2019
UPDATE:
– Adult male has succumbed to his injuries
– Roadway will remain closed until MCB has processed the scene
– Please use alternate routes
— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) September 19, 2019
