Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Brampton, police say

The collision happened just before 8:40 p.m.

Peel Regional Police say a man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton Wednesday evening.

A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to Wanless Drive at Queen Mary Drive, west of McLaughlin Road, just before 8:40 p.m. with reports of a collision.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries. The man was pronounced dead in hospital.

Officers closed part of Wanless Drive as investigators from the major collision bureau attended the scene to gather evidence.

