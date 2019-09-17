Ottawa police arrest three more in alleged sex assault at Confederation Park

OTTAWA – Police in Ottawa say they’ve arrested the three remaining suspects in an alleged robbery and sexual assault at a city park.

Police say a 23-year-old man and two 18-year-old women were arrested last week and charged with multiple offences.

The man is charged with robbery and sexual assault. One of the teens is charged with robbery and the other with robbery, assault and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Two other suspects – men ages 24 and 27 – were arrested and charged shortly after the Aug. 27 incident at Confederation Park.

Police say a man in his late 20s was walking in the park when he was surrounded by a group of people and sexually assaulted.

They say the group also made off with the man’s backpack.