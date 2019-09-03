Ottawa police charge 2 suspects, seek 3 others in Confederation Park swarming, assault

Ottawa police say they’ve charged two suspects and are seeking three others in connection with a “swarming attack” in Confederation Park last week, in which a man was allegedly robbed and sexually assaulted.

Police say the incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on August 27 in the downtown park.

A group of five people surrounded a man in his late 20s and “used violence to take his backpack … and also sexually assaulted him,” the Ottawa Police Service said in a news release on Tuesday.

The victim didn’t know any of the five suspects, according to police.

Investigators in the police service’s sexual assault and child abuse unit have since charged two Ottawa men — a 24-year-old and 27-year-old — with sexual assault, robbery and assault with a weapon in connection with the alleged attack.

Both men appeared in court last week and were remanded into custody, police said.

Investigators are asking the public to help them find the three other suspects in the case: two Indigenous women in their late teens to early 20s and a black man in his 20s.

One of the women has a small frame and was wearing a red jacket and grey pants at the time, the release said. Police described the man as “tall and slim” and said he wore black clothes.

Police urge anyone with information to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5760 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or crimestoppers.ca.

