Fatal collision in Ottawa closes eastbound lanes of Hwy. 417

A man has died following an early morning collision on Highway 417 in Ottawa.

Ottawa OPP were called to the eastbound lanes of Highway 417 about one kilometre east of Hunt Club Road to respond to a collision around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

READ MORE: 1 dead after serious collision in Ottawa’s west end

OPP are reporting that a car collided with the back of a tractor trailer.

As a result, police say the driver of the car, 35-year-old Wassim Kadoura of Ottawa, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

A 24-year-old passenger in Kadoura’s vehicle was sent to hospital with minor injuries, and the driver of the tractor trailer was unharmed.

Ottawa OPP are not anticipating any charges will be laid against the driver.

#OttawaOPP investigating fatal collision involving a car and transport in east @ottawacity. Happened at 2:30am on #Hwy417 eb east of Hunt Club. One person in the car is deceased, another not injured. Transport driver not hurt. Investigation ongoing. Eb lanes closed. #ottnews ^bd pic.twitter.com/oJpo4O3xOu — OPP East (@OPP_ER) September 17, 2019

As of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the eastbound lanes of Highway 417 were closed while OPP investigated the scene.

Police are estimating the eastbound lanes near the collision will remain closed for the majority of the day.