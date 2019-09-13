1 dead after serious collision in Ottawa’s west end

Ottawa police and paramedics say a man in his 60s has died after a collision in the city’s west end on Friday morning.

According to police, the collision occurred around 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of Timm Drive and Haanel Drive in Kanata.

Traffic Alert: A collision with serious injuries has just occurred at the intersection of Timm Drive and Haanel Drive. Officers are directing traffic at this time. Please avoid the area and take an alternate route. #otttraffic #ottnews — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) September 13, 2019

READ MORE: 2 dead following brutal stabbing, police shooting in downtown Kingston

Paramedics reported a man sustained severe trauma as a result of the crash and that the victim was “aggressively resuscitated” and transported to hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after suffering “severe multi-system trauma.”

Timm Rd update: Adult male sustained multisystem trauma and aggressively resuscitated by paramedics during transport to hospital in critical condition with life threatening injuries. Another adult taken to hospital with minor injuries. @OttawaPolice for more info. #OttNews. — Ottawa Paramedic Svc (@OttawaParamedic) September 13, 2019

READ MORE: Ottawa police board asks police oversight commission to investigate harassment allegations against deputy chief

Police have closed Timm Drive between Eagleson Road and Moodie Drive while the investigation is ongoing, and officers are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Police are also asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call the collision unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2481.