Traffic
September 13, 2019 10:12 am

1 dead after serious collision in Ottawa’s west end

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Ottawa paramedics say the driver was "aggressively resuscitated" but later died.

Ottawa Paramedic Service / Twitter
A A

Ottawa police and paramedics say a man in his 60s has died after a collision in the city’s west end on Friday morning.

According to police, the collision occurred around 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of Timm Drive and Haanel Drive in Kanata.

READ MORE: 2 dead following brutal stabbing, police shooting in downtown Kingston

Paramedics reported a man sustained severe trauma as a result of the crash and that the victim was “aggressively resuscitated” and transported to hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after suffering “severe multi-system trauma.”

READ MORE: Ottawa police board asks police oversight commission to investigate harassment allegations against deputy chief

Police have closed Timm Drive between Eagleson Road and Moodie Drive while the investigation is ongoing, and officers are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Police are also asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call the collision unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2481.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Haanel Drive
Kanata
Kanata Collision
Kanata traffic
Ottawa
Ottawa collision
Ottawa Crash
Ottawa paramedics
Ottawa Police
Ottawa Police Service
Ottawa traffic
Timm Drive

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.