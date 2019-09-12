Crime
September 12, 2019 2:20 pm
Updated: September 12, 2019 3:51 pm

Kingston police shoot at man who brutally stabbed 2 others, witnesses say

By Online Reporter  Global News

Warning, this video contains graphic content. Emergency response and Kingston police were called to Queen and Bagot streets to respond to a multiple stabbing. Witnesses on scene say a man stabbed two others before he stabbed himself.

Warning, this story contains graphic content that may be disturbing to some.

A Kingston man was shot by police after he stabbed two people on Thursday on Queen Street, according to two witnesses.

Johnadeen Albertini was standing on the corner of Queen and Bagot streets just before 2 p.m. when he says he saw a man stabbing another man across the street.

“Please just stop,” Albertini shouted. Albertini said the man then looked over, and then grabbed another man and started stabbing him as well.

Albertini said police arrived within minutes, and there was an altercation between officers and the man with the knife.

WATCH: Witness describes brutal stabbing incident in downtown Kingston

Albertini said police then fired shots at the man before he stabbed himself several times in the jugular.

A resident who was in a building nearby says they caught the shooting on camera. The photo shows a police officer pointing a gun at a man with a knife.

Anonymous

Another man at the scene waiting to be interviewed by police corroborated Albertini’s account of the incident. The second man did not want to be identified.

A third witness, working in an office building within view of the scene, said he heard a gunshot and looked out his window to see terrified people running away.

Kingston police have yet to comment on the incident, but several detectives and emergency response teams are currently out at Queen and Bagot streets.

Paramedics were seen trying to resuscitate at least two people at the scene.

A code orange was briefly called at Kingston General Hospital, but was deactivated shortly afterward. Otherwise, the hospital would not comment on the incident.

Queen Street is closed as a result of the investigation between Montreal Street and Wellington Street. Bagot Street is also closed between Princess and Barrack streets.

Kingston police say they cannot comment because the Special Investigations Unit are now investigating the incident.

“The SIU has invoked its mandate and we will be unable to provide any further information at this time,” Const. Ash Gutheinz said in an emailed statement.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

