Kingston police shoot at man who brutally stabbed 2 others, witnesses say

Warning, this story contains graphic content that may be disturbing to some.

A Kingston man was shot by police after he stabbed two people on Thursday on Queen Street, according to two witnesses.

Johnadeen Albertini was standing on the corner of Queen and Bagot streets just before 2 p.m. when he says he saw a man stabbing another man across the street.

“Please just stop,” Albertini shouted. Albertini said the man then looked over, and then grabbed another man and started stabbing him as well.

Albertini said police arrived within minutes, and there was an altercation between officers and the man with the knife.

Albertini said police then fired shots at the man before he stabbed himself several times in the jugular.

Another man at the scene waiting to be interviewed by police corroborated Albertini’s account of the incident. The second man did not want to be identified.

A third witness, working in an office building within view of the scene, said he heard a gunshot and looked out his window to see terrified people running away.

Kingston police have yet to comment on the incident, but several detectives and emergency response teams are currently out at Queen and Bagot streets.

Paramedics were seen trying to resuscitate at least two people at the scene.

A code orange was briefly called at Kingston General Hospital, but was deactivated shortly afterward. Otherwise, the hospital would not comment on the incident.

Queen Street is closed as a result of the investigation between Montreal Street and Wellington Street. Bagot Street is also closed between Princess and Barrack streets.

Kingston police say they cannot comment because the Special Investigations Unit are now investigating the incident.

“The SIU has invoked its mandate and we will be unable to provide any further information at this time,” Const. Ash Gutheinz said in an emailed statement.

