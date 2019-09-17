New Ottawa police chief to be sworn in privately in late October

The Ottawa Police Services Board says Peter Sloly, Ottawa’s soon-to-be chief of police, will be sworn in by the end of October.

Sloly replaces former Ottawa police chief Charles Bordeleau, who retired on May 4 after seven years as head of the force.

READ MORE: Peter Sloly, former Toronto cop, named Ottawa’s new police chief

Sloyly will begin his duties in Ottawa on Oct. 28. The Ottawa Police Services Board says Sloly’s swearing-in will take place privately “so he can begin his duties immediately.”

The board is planning to have a more formal and public change of command ceremony at a later date, which has yet to be determined.

The 53-year-old served with the Toronto Police Service for 27 years and was viewed as a leading voice for change within the force. While with the Toronto Police Service, Sloly attained the rank of deputy chief.

He had been shortlisted as a candidate to replace former Toronto police chief Bill Blair but lost the bid to current chief Mark Saunders.

WATCH: New police chief says Ottawa met all his requirements for return to policing

He stepped down from the Toronto police in February 2016, weeks after criticizing the police service in a speech that sparked controversy.

Sloly denied, however, that his resignation was connected to the comments. He said at the time he wasn’t pushed out and that he was leaving on his own terms.

The 53-year-old is a partner at Deloitte, where he works in “national security and justice.” For a previous story, Sloly told Global News he had “never shut the door fully” on returning to police work.

—With files from Beatrice Britneff.