Landlord discovers stolen items for sale online by tenant: Kingston police

Kingston police arrested a man who allegedly stole several items from his landlord and then put them up for sale online.

On Sep. 14, a Kingston landlord found several items that had been stolen from his home were listed for sale online, police say.

Kingston police say the man discovered that the person selling those items was one of his tenants, using a different name.

The landlord then contacted his tenant online under an alias, police say, and a meeting was arranged in a west-end parking lot to view some of the stolen property.

The next day, Kingston police officers went to the meeting location and arrested the tenant, who had allegedly showed up with the landlord’s stolen property.

Kingston police charged the 38-year-old tenant with attempted theft, theft, possession of stolen property, attempted fraud and three counts of breach probation.