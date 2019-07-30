Kingston man arrested for allegedly stealing from vehicles in Woodhaven

Kingston police arrested a 19-year-old man for what they call repeated thefts from vehicles in Kingston’s west end.

Police say they began receiving reports of late-night thefts from vehicles parked in the driveways of the Woodhaven neighbourhood on July 22.

Security cameras from the surrounding homes allegedly caught a man entering or attempting to enter unattended vehicles five times separate times between July 22 and 24.

Police say the man would come after midnight, while people were asleep in their homes and then took items from several vehicles.

After several days of investigating, the 19-year-old man turned himself in to Kingston police on July 29, where he was charged with five counts of trespassing at night and three counts of theft under $5,000.