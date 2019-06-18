Kingston police looking for suspects who allegedly spent $7K with stolen credit card

Kingston police are looking for more information about a local credit card fraud investigation.

According to a police news release, a credit card was taken from a woman at a west end Kingston store on May 15.

The complainant was in line at the store using her credit card when a woman in her 60s intentionally bumped her leg with a scooter she was sitting on, police say.

Another woman in her 50s then allegedly stole the card.

A short time later, police say the woman’s credit card was used at a bank on Princess Street, and again for numerous purchases at other stores in the Kingston and Brockville area, but an attempt to complete a transaction at a bank in Ottawa was declined.

In total, police say the credit card was used to complete $7,000 worth of fraudulent transactions.

Security cameras caught two men using the stolen credit card, according to Kingston police. They are not believed to live in Kingston but may live in Toronto or Ottawa.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Wein via email at dwein@kingstonpolice.ca.