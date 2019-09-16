Crime
September 16, 2019 6:31 am
Updated: September 16, 2019 7:18 am

1 dead, 1 injured in Brampton shooting

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Peel officials say one man has died and another man was taken to a trauma centre after a shooting near Highway 410 and Sandalwood Parkway that has left part of the highway completely shut down Monday morning for the investigation. Matthew Bingley has more from the scene.

Peel Paramedics say one man has died and another man injured after a shooting in Brampton early Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 410 and Sandalwood Parkway at around 2:30 a.m.

Paramedics said one person suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a local trauma centre and another person was shot and died on scene.

Both men were in their 20s, paramedics said.

Peel Regional Police said Highway 410 is closed in both directions. The northbound Highway 410 is closed from Bovaird Drive to Sandalwood Parkway and the southbound side is closed from Mayfield Road to Sandalwood Parkway, police said.

Also closed, Sandalwood Parkway from Heart Lake Road to Great Lakes Drive, police said.

Peel police said the Special Investigations Unit, Ontario’s police watchdog, has been notified about the incident.

Police have not released details on what exactly transpired during the shooting.

Brampton
Brampton shooting
Highway 410
Highway 410 shooting
Ontario Special Investigations Unit
Peel Paramedics
peel regional police
Peel Shooting
Sandalwood Parkway
SIU
Special Investigations Unit

