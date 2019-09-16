1 dead, 1 injured in Brampton shooting

Peel Paramedics say one man has died and another man injured after a shooting in Brampton early Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 410 and Sandalwood Parkway at around 2:30 a.m.

Paramedics said one person suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a local trauma centre and another person was shot and died on scene.

Both men were in their 20s, paramedics said.

READ MORE: Mississauga shooting that left teen dead, 5 injured likely linked to music videos: police

Peel Regional Police said Highway 410 is closed in both directions. The northbound Highway 410 is closed from Bovaird Drive to Sandalwood Parkway and the southbound side is closed from Mayfield Road to Sandalwood Parkway, police said.

Also closed, Sandalwood Parkway from Heart Lake Road to Great Lakes Drive, police said.

Peel police said the Special Investigations Unit, Ontario’s police watchdog, has been notified about the incident.

Police have not released details on what exactly transpired during the shooting.

UPDATE:

-C/R at 2:28am for someone allegedly shot in the area of Highway 410 and Sandalwood Pkwy in #Brampton

Road closures in effect:

N/B 410 from Bovaird to Sandalwood

S/B 410 from S/B from Mayfield to Sandalwood

Sandalwood Closed from E/B HeartLake & w/b from Great Lakes — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) September 16, 2019

UPDATE:ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy410 remains CLOSED in both directions between Bovaird Dr and Mayfield Rd #Brampton – due to a police investigation. Reopening time unknown. @OPP_HSD @PeelPoliceMedia ^ag pic.twitter.com/38xuvbCTGP — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) September 16, 2019