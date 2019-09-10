View Full Results
Crime
September 10, 2019 11:14 pm

Person in serious condition after ‘interaction’ with Peel police in Mississauga

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Officials say a person is in serious condition after an “interaction” with Peel Regional Police in Mississauga Tuesday evening.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers were called to a home near Cambrett and Morning Star drives, near Goreway Drive, just after 9 p.m. with reports of a disturbance.

The spokesperson said there was an “interaction” between the person and the officers, but they didn’t elaborate on what exactly happened leading up to the incident, the nature of the interaction or the nature of the injuries.

A Peel Paramedics spokesperson said the person sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

