Mississauga shooting that left teen dead, 5 injured likely linked to music videos: police

Peel Regional Police say a “targeted,” brazen shooting at a Mississauga apartment complex that left a 17-year-old dead and five others injured is linked to music videos filmed at the property.

“This was an ambush-type attack. The intended targets appeared to be a group preparing to film a rap video. The rap video that was shot at this location on an earlier date … has motivated this attack,” Chief Chris McCord told reporters Sunday afternoon.

“There is information within that rap video that is challenging other people within the community and that’s what’s upset them.”

READ MORE: 17-year-old killed, 5 injured in shooting at Mississauga apartment complex

Emergency crews were called to an apartment complex on Darcel Avenue, near Goreway and Morning Star Drive, at 6:22 p.m. on Saturday with reports of a shooting near a parkette at one of the buildings.

McCord said at least seven suspects armed with mostly semi-automatic handguns came to the scene on foot, wearing dark-coloured clothing and some wearing balaclavas.

“The attackers had complete disregard for public safety within our community … this was a targeted attack,” he said, noting at least 100 bullets were fired by the suspects.

McCord said many families were out enjoying the evening, adding that several people were lined up to buy treats from an ice cream truck.

“Those parents and children fled in the hail of bullets as they were fired into the complex,” he said.

“This is very brazen … [the suspects] had no regard for any of the innocent people that were gathered in here last night.”

The 17-year-old who died at the scene lived in the complex. McCord said the teen, who hasn’t been identified, doesn’t appear to be an intended target in the shooting.

“Our investigation leads us to believe that the young man who died last night was actually an innocent victim caught up in this indiscriminate attack,” he said.

Five people were taken to hospital Saturday evening with various injuries. All but one of the victims were still in hospital as of Sunday afternoon. Four of the injured victims are between 13 and 17 years old. A 50-year-old woman also sustained serious injuries.

McCord said it’s unclear if any of the injured people were participating in the music video.

READ MORE: Ontario government to invest $25M over 4 years to combat gun and gangs in Toronto

He said officers haven’t identified those involved in making the video as of yet, noting many people took off from the scene.

Meanwhile, he said police will remain at the scene for some time as officers gather evidence and to provide additional security.

“We have never witnessed anything like this in Mississauga or in this neighbourhood. This is not common within the city of Mississauga,” McCord said.

“This still remains one of the safest cities in Canada and will continue to remain so because we will make sure it is.”

Mayor Bonnie Crombie attended the scene with McCord and said she was “shocked” and “saddened” by Saturday’s incident.

READ MORE: Federal government to give Ontario $54 million to fight illegal guns and gangs

“I’m a mother, as you know. I’m the mayor. I was crushed to hear that there were individuals in our community, in our neighbourhoods, marring a beautiful evening with senseless—executing senseless violent crimes with semi-automatic weapons,” she said.

“You can see, I’m getting quite emotional about this.”

Crombie said she hasn’t spoken with the family of the teen who died yet, but added that “by all accounts, he was an outstanding young man.”

She called for increased guns and gangs funding from the provincial government — similar to money given to the City of Toronto.

“We know that this type of activity has no boundaries. They don’t respect city boundaries,” she said.

Crombie also called for the restoration of the community policing station at Westwood Mall in Malton, located a short distance away from the scene. She said the funding for the station, and others like it, was cut by the former police chief and police board members.