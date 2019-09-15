Winnipeg police investigating bloody overnight incident at downtown apartment building

Note: This story contains graphic photos. Discretion is advised.

Winnipeg police are investigating at a downtown apartment building where two people were loaded onto stretchers early Sunday.

Officers and paramedics responded to The Avenue building at 265 Portage Ave. shortly after 1 a.m.

Two people could be seen bleeding from the upper body outside the building before they were quickly transported to hospital.

Trails of blood could be seen inside the building leading from a fifth-floor unit out to the sidewalk, and there were bloody handprints and blood splatters on one of the elevator doors.

As of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, there were still three police cruisers at the scene, with police tape marking off a large swath of the north sidewalk on Portage Avenue between Smith Street and Garry Street.

Global News has reached out to Winnipeg police but has yet to hear back regarding the incident.