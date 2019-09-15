Crime
September 15, 2019 12:43 pm
Updated: September 15, 2019 12:50 pm

Winnipeg police investigating bloody overnight incident at downtown apartment building

Global News

Paramedics transporting a victim to hospital following an incident at a Portage Avenue apartment building.

Joe Scarpelli / Global News
Note: This story contains graphic photos. Discretion is advised.

 

Winnipeg police are investigating at a downtown apartment building where two people were loaded onto stretchers early Sunday.

Officers and paramedics responded to The Avenue building at 265 Portage Ave. shortly after 1 a.m.

Blood on the walls on the inside of 265 Portage Ave. early Sunday morning.

Joe Scarpelli / Global News

Two people could be seen bleeding from the upper body outside the building before they were quickly transported to hospital.

Blood near the stairwell inside the apartment.

Joe Scarpelli / Global News

Trails of blood could be seen inside the building leading from a fifth-floor unit out to the sidewalk, and there were bloody handprints and blood splatters on one of the elevator doors.

Blood on the floor in the entranceway of The Avenue apartment building.

Joe Scarpelli / Global News

As of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, there were still three police cruisers at the scene, with police tape marking off a large swath of the north sidewalk on Portage Avenue between Smith Street and Garry Street.

Blood spatter on the elevator doors inside the apartment.

Joe Scarpelli / Global News

Global News has reached out to Winnipeg police but has yet to hear back regarding the incident.

