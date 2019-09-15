Police investigate stabbing in downtown Peterborough
Peterborough police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the abdomen in the area of George and King streets at around 3 a.m. Sunday.
Police were seen outside The Junction nightclub speaking with people who were in the area.
Peterborough paramedics took the man to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with an apparent stab wound in the abdomen.
Police tell Global News there is no threat to public safety, but couldn’t confirm if they had anyone in custody or the condition of the injured man.
They say it’s an active investigation and more information will be released Monday.
More to come.
