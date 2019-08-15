1 arrested following George Street stabbing in Peterborough

One man was taken to hospital with injuries and another man was arrested following a reported stabbing in downtown Peterborough on Wednesday evening.

Peterborough police and paramedics were called around 6:30 p.m. to a George Street townhouse complex, where police said they found a 39-year-old man sitting on the front lawn with an injury reportedly caused by “an edged weapon.”

Police say the victim and another man got into a verbal argument that turned physical when one man allegedly stabbed the other.

The victim was taken to hospital and later transported by land ambulance to a Toronto-based hospital. The victim remains in stable condition, police said on Thursday morning.

One man was arrested at the scene.

Terry LeClerc, 58, of Peterborough, has been charged with aggravated assault. He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Stephen Black told Global News Peterborough he was walking down the road when he saw a man with a “blood-soaked shirt.”

“He was asking to call police, get an ambulance up here,” Black said. “He told me his roommate had stabbed him with a very large knife.”

Black says he called 911 and said the man he helped appeared to be in “stable condition.”

“This is definitely wild. You hear a lot of stuff like this going on in the world, but this town is tiny. It’s a retirement town. You don’t expect that kind of stuff,” said Black.

