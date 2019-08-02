Peterborough police investigating late-night stabbings near Victoria Park

Two people were taken to hospital following two stabbings near Victoria Park in Peterborough on Thursday night.

Peterborough Police Service say around 11:30 p.m. emergency services located a man with apparent stab wounds near the intersection of Hunter and Water streets.

Moments later, a second man was found with stab wounds near Aylmer and Dublin streets, police said.

Both males were taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre and have since been released, police stated in a release issued around 5:30 a.m.

“It is believed the cause of both male’s injuries are related and the event(s) may been initiated at or near the Victoria Park area,” police stated.

A large area of Victoria Park was off along with sections of Water, Brock and Murray streets were closed. The roads reopened around 5:30 a.m.

Police say there is no threat to public safety and the investigation continues. No arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone who would have been in the area of Victoria Park on Water Street or in that vicinity around 11:30 p.m. to call Det. Const. Michael Stephens at 705-876-1122 ext 303 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

