Police investigating sudden death at Riverview Park and Zoo in Peterborough
Police are investigating after a body was discovered in the Riverview Park and Zoo in Peterborough on Wednesday morning.
Around 8 a.m., police and paramedics were called to the picnic area of the zoo near the Otonabee River in the city’s north end.
The area was cordoned off by zoo staff and police. A vehicle in the upper parking lot is also being held by police.
In a press release issued at 10:45 a.m., the Peterborough Police Service stated it was on scene for an “ongoing investigation into a sudden death.”
Police said there is no threat to public safety and the incident continues to be a coroner’s investigation.
The municipal-run zoo on Water Street remains open.
More to come.
