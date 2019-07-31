Police investigating sudden death at Riverview Park and Zoo in Peterborough

Police are investigating after a body was discovered in the Riverview Park and Zoo in Peterborough on Wednesday morning.

Around 8 a.m., police and paramedics were called to the picnic area of the zoo near the Otonabee River in the city’s north end.

READ MORE: Woman’s body pulled from Otonabee River in Peterborough

The area was cordoned off by zoo staff and police. A vehicle in the upper parking lot is also being held by police.

In a press release issued at 10:45 a.m., the Peterborough Police Service stated it was on scene for an “ongoing investigation into a sudden death.”

The Peterborough Police Service is currently on scene at the Riverview Park and Zoo (picnic area below by river) for an ongoing investigation into a sudden death. There is no threat to public safety. This continues to be a Coroner’s investigation. https://t.co/wJddHs4ji8 -LG pic.twitter.com/6OJRJfQgBO — Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) July 31, 2019

Police said there is no threat to public safety and the incident continues to be a coroner’s investigation.

The municipal-run zoo on Water Street remains open.

READ MORE: Ontario zoos offer up-close experiences with animals, breaching global guidelines

More to come.