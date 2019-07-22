Woman’s body pulled from Otonabee River in Peterborough

Firefighters deployed a boat from the London Street area and recovered the body.

TRAFFIC: A section of London Street near the Otonabee river is closed for an ongoing police investigation. Check back for more information as it becomes available #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/87Iw9eXqTL — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) July 19, 2019

The identity of the woman has yet to be released.

On Monday morning, Lauren Gilchrist, Peterborough Police Service’s media relations and communications co-ordinator, told Global News Peterborough the incident is being investigated by a coroner and that police were not in a position to comment at this time.

