July 22, 2019 11:15 am

Woman’s body pulled from Otonabee River in Peterborough

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A woman’s body was pulled from the Otonabee River in Peterborough late Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to an area near the Inverlea Bridge in the city’s north end around 5:30 p.m. after a passerby spotted a body in the river, according to a police officer at the scene.

Firefighters deployed a boat from the London Street area and recovered the body.

The identity of the woman has yet to be released.

On Monday morning, Lauren Gilchrist, Peterborough Police Service’s media relations and communications co-ordinator, told Global News Peterborough the incident is being investigated by a coroner and that police were not in a position to comment at this time.

