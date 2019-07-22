Woman’s body pulled from Otonabee River in Peterborough
A woman’s body was pulled from the Otonabee River in Peterborough late Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to an area near the Inverlea Bridge in the city’s north end around 5:30 p.m. after a passerby spotted a body in the river, according to a police officer at the scene.
The identity of the woman has yet to be released.
On Monday morning, Lauren Gilchrist, Peterborough Police Service’s media relations and communications co-ordinator, told Global News Peterborough the incident is being investigated by a coroner and that police were not in a position to comment at this time.
