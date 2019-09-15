Elderly couple celebrates 3 decades of sweet success at Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market

Evelyn Dickhout spends her Saturdays selling her delicious baked goods at the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market in Edmonton.

She has been a comfortable sight there, running her booth “Gramma Bear’s Home Baking” with her husband for more than 33 years. They started by selling game birds, but transitioned into baked goods.

The 84-year-old is, no doubt, a master at her craft. From bread and pies to cookies and tarts, she sells the classics.

During thanksgiving, Evelyn said she will make up 300 pies. Christmas holidays, she can bakes 100 dozen butter tarts to sell.

“They like our butter tarts first and foremost,” Evelyn said.

Her husband Harold said that’s what they usually sell out of first each weekend.

“We’ve made many good friends and many good customers, it’s very important in our lives.”

Harold, 86, helps her out wherever he can. He doesn’t do much baking, but will help do some of the heavy lifting, visits with customers and does the cash.

“So many special people come here and we feel quite blessed, that the would come try our product,” Harold said.

Harold said his wife is a hard worker. When she was in her sixties, she got her Red Seal, which is a coveted nation-wide certification and symbol of excellence in the field of cooking.

“She is so dedicated,” Harold said.

“The hours that she puts in are special: she puts in probably 12 hours a day on most days, and of course on Saturdays we’re here to unload at 5 a.m. so that’s a 10-hour-day.”

The couple — who drive 70 kilometres into the city for the market each weekend — have no plans on slowing down anytime soon unless the right opportunity comes along, according to Harold.

“If the right person was interested, then we would like to turn it over, but in the foreseeable future we can’t see anything changing.”