Kingston mayor credits quick action by first responders in stabbing attack

Kingston mayor Bryan Paterson says Thursday’s violent stabbing incident in the Limestone City could have been a lot worse if not for the quick action of first responders.

Speaking with Global News, Paterson shared his thoughts on what happened.

“It was a terrible and tragic situation,” Paterson said.

“I mean, there’s no doubt we have an incredibly safe community, but situations like this can happen and those are those moments when you’re grateful for the incredible professional work of police, paramedics and others that are able to respond so quickly and get control of the situation.

“It was terrible but it could have been much worse if it wasn’t for them.”

Things seemed to return somewhat to normal on Friday. The perimeter of the crime scene had been reduced in size, Queen Street — which was closed for nearly 22 hours — opened shortly before noon, and the buses that criss-cross that part of the city returned to their normal routes.

The Limestone District School Board was quick to react, posting words of support as well as taking action when it comes to those affected.

“I think we can never underestimate the impact this kind of event has on an individual,” said Laura Conboy, mental health lead at the Kingston area school board.

“We don’t know people’s trauma history, we don’t know people’s connection to the individuals or to the incident. So it’s important that we offer everybody the opportunity to feel safe and supported and give them opportunity to connect with someone if they need to.”

The board thanked the first responders from Kingston police as well as Frontenac paramedics.

“We cannot downplay the impact these kinds of events have on our students, families and staff,” the board’s website says.

“Our reactions to unexpected and tragic incidents can shape how children and youth experience these events, and can influence their perceptions of safety.”