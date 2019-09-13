19-year-old charged after recording himself driving at 180 km/h before Thunder Bay crash: police
THUNDER BAY, Ont. – Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a teen is facing a dangerous driving charge based in part on social media footage he shot of himself speeding at the time of a two-vehicle crash.
City police say the collision took place on Saturday afternoon and involved a sedan colliding with a Jeep.
READ MORE: 18-year-old woman faces new charges in Thunder Bay school threats case
Police allege the driver of the sedan posted a video to the social media network Snapchat geotagged with the location of the crash.
They say the video showed the sedan passing other vehicles just before the crash.
READ MORE: Group of fraudsters who target seniors may be headed to Thunder Bay: police
It also allegedly showed a speedometer recording speeds of between 180 and 190 kilometres per hour.
The 19-year-old is facing one charge of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
WATCH: Calgary father and daughter create technology to help end the deadly consequences of texting while driving
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.