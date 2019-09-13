19-year-old charged after recording himself driving at 180 km/h before Thunder Bay crash: police

THUNDER BAY, Ont. – Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a teen is facing a dangerous driving charge based in part on social media footage he shot of himself speeding at the time of a two-vehicle crash.

City police say the collision took place on Saturday afternoon and involved a sedan colliding with a Jeep.

READ MORE: 18-year-old woman faces new charges in Thunder Bay school threats case

Police allege the driver of the sedan posted a video to the social media network Snapchat geotagged with the location of the crash.

They say the video showed the sedan passing other vehicles just before the crash.

READ MORE: Group of fraudsters who target seniors may be headed to Thunder Bay: police

It also allegedly showed a speedometer recording speeds of between 180 and 190 kilometres per hour.

The 19-year-old is facing one charge of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

WATCH: Calgary father and daughter create technology to help end the deadly consequences of texting while driving