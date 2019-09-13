Traffic
September 13, 2019 4:15 pm

19-year-old charged after recording himself driving at 180 km/h before Thunder Bay crash: police

By Staff The Canadian Press

City police say the collision took place on Saturday afternoon and involved a sedan colliding with a Jeep.

THUNDER BAY, Ont. – Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a teen is facing a dangerous driving charge based in part on social media footage he shot of himself speeding at the time of a two-vehicle crash.

Police allege the driver of the sedan posted a video to the social media network Snapchat geotagged with the location of the crash.

They say the video showed the sedan passing other vehicles just before the crash.

It also allegedly showed a speedometer recording speeds of between 180 and 190 kilometres per hour.

The 19-year-old is facing one charge of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

