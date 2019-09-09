18-year-old woman faces new charges in Thunder Bay school threats case

THUNDER BAY, Ont. – An 18-year-old woman accused of making repeated online threats that prompted authorities to shut down a high school in Thunder Bay, Ont., more than a dozen times is facing new charges.
Police say the threats to city high schools – mostly targeting Hammarskjold High School – came in through the Crime Stoppers website earlier this year.
READ MORE: Man arrested in Thunder Bay after allegedly hitting officer in face, police say
They arrested and charged two teens in April, who they alleged were not operating together.
The 18-year-old is facing six new charges this month – three of public mischief reporting offence and three of mischief interference with lawful use of property.
READ MORE: 32-year-old man charged in Thunder Bay homicide case
That brings the total number of charges against her to 12.
Police allege the 14-year-old boy was a copycat and is not facing any new charges.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.