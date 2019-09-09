Crime
September 9, 2019 3:39 pm

18-year-old woman faces new charges in Thunder Bay school threats case

By Staff The Canadian Press

THUNDER BAY, Ont. – An 18-year-old woman accused of making repeated online threats that prompted authorities to shut down a high school in Thunder Bay, Ont., more than a dozen times is facing new charges.

Police say the threats to city high schools – mostly targeting Hammarskjold High School – came in through the Crime Stoppers website earlier this year.

They arrested and charged two teens in April, who they alleged were not operating together.

The 18-year-old is facing six new charges this month – three of public mischief reporting offence and three of mischief interference with lawful use of property.

That brings the total number of charges against her to 12.

Police allege the 14-year-old boy was a copycat and is not facing any new charges.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

