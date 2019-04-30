Crime
April 30, 2019 4:08 pm
Updated: April 30, 2019 4:09 pm

32-year-old man charged in Thunder Bay homicide case

By Staff The Canadian Press

A man has been arrested and charged in a local homicide case in Thunder Bay, Ont.

The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon
A 32-year-old man is facing charges in Thunder Bay, Ont.’s most recent homicide.

Local police say they arrested the man late Monday evening, hours after 52-year-old Andrew Ayre died in hospital.

Police had found Ayre on a street corner five days earlier, suffering from unspecified serious injuries.

His cause of death has not been released.

Police say the man they’ve arrested is now charged with one count each of second-degree murder and robbery in Ayre’s death.

They did not specify whether any relationship existed between Ayre and the suspect.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

