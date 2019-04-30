32-year-old man charged in Thunder Bay homicide case
A 32-year-old man is facing charges in Thunder Bay, Ont.’s most recent homicide.
Local police say they arrested the man late Monday evening, hours after 52-year-old Andrew Ayre died in hospital.
Police had found Ayre on a street corner five days earlier, suffering from unspecified serious injuries.
His cause of death has not been released.
Police say the man they’ve arrested is now charged with one count each of second-degree murder and robbery in Ayre’s death.
They did not specify whether any relationship existed between Ayre and the suspect.
