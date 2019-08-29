Group of fraudsters who target seniors may be headed to Thunder Bay: police

THUNDER BAY, Ont. – Police are warning residents in Thunder Bay, Ont., that a group of fraudsters who target seniors may be headed to the city.

Thunder Bay police say a group believed to be from Romania has been travelling across Canada and going to department stores.

READ MORE: 2 dead, 4 injured in multi-vehicle collision east of Thunder Bay: OPP

They allege members of the group watch seniors entering pin numbers for their credit or debit cards at the stores.

Police say the fraudsters then follow the seniors and attempt to distract them by asking for directions or giving them money they say has been dropped.

READ MORE: Man arrested in Thunder Bay after allegedly hitting officer in face, police say

Investigators allege the suspects then steal the seniors’ cards.

Police are asking the public to be extra diligent in hiding their pins and to be aware of their surroundings when making credit or debit purchases.