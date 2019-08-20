2 dead, 4 injured in multi-vehicle collision east of Thunder Bay: OPP

THUNDER BAY, Ont. – Provincial police say two people died and four others were injured in a multi-vehicle collision east of Thunder Bay, Ont.

They say the crash happened at 6 p.m. on Monday when an SUV turning into a rest stop off Highway 11/17 was struck by a tractor trailer and then crashed into a pick-up truck.

Police say two people in the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.

Four people in the pick-up truck were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

The highway was closed for eight hours while police conducted their investigation.