Man charged with importing, distributing child pornography in Thunder Bay: police

THUNDER BAY, Ont. – Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they have charged a local man with importing and distributing child pornography.

Officers began investigating Wednesday after receiving tips that a local user had uploaded photos to social media that constituted child pornography.

READ MORE: Police, coroner investigating after male drowns in Thunder Bay, Ont.

They say they identified two social media accounts that were being used to post child porn.

Police say they executed a search warrant at a home on Thursday, where they seized electronic devices, including one that contained child pornography and images of a young person who is known to the accused.

READ MORE: Deaths of at least 9 Indigenous people in Thunder Bay to be reinvestigated by police

The 48-year-old suspect has been charged with voyeurism and importing, distributing, printing and publishing child pornography.

He appeared in court Friday morning and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.