Man charged with importing, distributing child pornography in Thunder Bay: police

THUNDER BAY, Ont. – Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they have charged a local man with importing and distributing child pornography.
Officers began investigating Wednesday after receiving tips that a local user had uploaded photos to social media that constituted child pornography.
READ MORE: Police, coroner investigating after male drowns in Thunder Bay, Ont.
They say they identified two social media accounts that were being used to post child porn.
Police say they executed a search warrant at a home on Thursday, where they seized electronic devices, including one that contained child pornography and images of a young person who is known to the accused.
READ MORE: Deaths of at least 9 Indigenous people in Thunder Bay to be reinvestigated by police
The 48-year-old suspect has been charged with voyeurism and importing, distributing, printing and publishing child pornography.
He appeared in court Friday morning and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.