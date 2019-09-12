Traffic
September 12, 2019 6:14 pm
Updated: September 12, 2019 6:19 pm

OPP investigate two-vehicle crash on County Road 56, one sent to Toronto area hospital

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: County Road 56 between 5th Sideroad and Highway 89 is closed for the next few hours due to a two-vehicle collision.

Nottawasaga OPP are investigating a two-vehicle crash on County Road 56, between 5th Sideroad and Highway 89, that left two people with injuries.

“It was an SUV and a dump truck,” Nottawasaga OPP Const. Chad Wilson told Global News. “The dump truck (was) travelling northbound on 56 and the SUV was southbound.”

The lone driver of the dump truck sustained minor injuries, was assessed by an ambulance at the scene and released, Wilson said.

“It appears that one of the vehicles crossed the centre line, but the investigation is still ongoing,” Wilson said.

The lone SUV driver was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital, but the extent of his injuries is unknown.

County Road 56, between 5th Sideroad and Highway 89, will be closed for several hours.

Witnesses can contact Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

