28-year-old Barrie man facing 68 charges after firearms, drugs, vehicles seized: police

A 28-year-old Barrie man is facing 68 charges after officers seized numerous firearms, drugs and six high-end vehicles, police say.

On Monday, officers executed a search warrant at a storage facility in Innisfil and seized a number of firearms and drugs, police say.

As the investigation continued and other search warrants were executed later in the week, officers seized significant quantities of cocaine, cannabis, crystal meth and heroin that contained fentanyl, which Barrie police say was destined for the city’s streets and those throughout Simcoe County.

Officers say six high-end vehicles were also seized, including three Mercedes Benzes, an Audi, a BMW and a 2019 Toyota Tundra pickup truck.

The accused was arrested on Monday and appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Tuesday. He’s since been remanded in custody.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

