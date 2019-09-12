28-year-old Barrie man facing 68 charges after firearms, drugs, vehicles seized: police
A 28-year-old Barrie man is facing 68 charges after officers seized numerous firearms, drugs and six high-end vehicles, police say.
On Monday, officers executed a search warrant at a storage facility in Innisfil and seized a number of firearms and drugs, police say.
READ MORE: South Simcoe police investigate vehicle fire in Innisfil
As the investigation continued and other search warrants were executed later in the week, officers seized significant quantities of cocaine, cannabis, crystal meth and heroin that contained fentanyl, which Barrie police say was destined for the city’s streets and those throughout Simcoe County.
Officers say six high-end vehicles were also seized, including three Mercedes Benzes, an Audi, a BMW and a 2019 Toyota Tundra pickup truck.
READ MORE: Woman, 43, charged after speeding, refusing to give a breath test near Ramara school: OPP
The accused was arrested on Monday and appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Tuesday. He’s since been remanded in custody.
Officers say anyone with information can contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
WATCH (April 24, 2019): Toronto man’s wheelchair accessible vehicle stolen
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.