Woman, 43, charged after speeding, refusing to give a breath test near Ramara school: OPP
A 43-year-old Oakville woman has been charged after she was caught speeding and refused to give a breath test in a community safety zone near a school in Ramara, Ont., on Tuesday, OPP say.
At about 9:15 a.m., officers say they were conducting speed patrol on County Road 169 near Rama Central School when they noticed a vehicle travelling fast in a community safety zone.
According to police, the vehicle was travelling at 102 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.
When officers approached the vehicle, they detected the odour of alcohol, but the driver refused to do a roadside breath test, police say.
Tasha Fluke was subsequently charged with refusing a breath test and speeding in a community safety zone, police add.
The suspect was released on an appearance notice with a court date of Oct. 8 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia. She was also issued a Part 3 summons for the same court date.
