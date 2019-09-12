Woman, 43, charged after speeding, refusing to give a breath test near Ramara school: OPP

A 43-year-old Oakville woman has been charged after she was caught speeding and refused to give a breath test in a community safety zone near a school in Ramara, Ont., on Tuesday, OPP say.

At about 9:15 a.m., officers say they were conducting speed patrol on County Road 169 near Rama Central School when they noticed a vehicle travelling fast in a community safety zone.

According to police, the vehicle was travelling at 102 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.

When officers approached the vehicle, they detected the odour of alcohol, but the driver refused to do a roadside breath test, police say.

Tasha Fluke was subsequently charged with refusing a breath test and speeding in a community safety zone, police add.

The suspect was released on an appearance notice with a court date of Oct. 8 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia. She was also issued a Part 3 summons for the same court date.

