South Simcoe police investigate vehicle fire in Innisfil

On Thursday at about 1:45 a.m., officers responded to the Maplewood Drive and St. John's Road area for a vehicle on fire in a driveway, police say.

South Simcoe police officers are searching for witnesses and security camera footage after an early morning vehicle fire in Innisfil.

Innisfil Fire and Rescue Services quickly extinguished the fire, but flames still caused damage to two nearby homes, police add.

According to officers, no one was injured as a result of the incident.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and the investigation is ongoing.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the South Simcoe Police Service at 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

