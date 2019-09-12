Charges dip in 2019 version of Waterloo police’s Project Safe Semester

Waterloo Regional Police have laid significantly fewer charges during the second week of this year’s Project Safe Semester campaign that they did a year ago.

On Thursday, police said they had laid 135 charges over the second week of the campaign, which kicked off on Aug. 27.

Charges include 74 offences under the Liquor Licence Act, 47 violations of the Highway Traffic Act, six trespassing infractions and six criminal charges.

During the first week, there were 65 total charges laid including 10 offences under the Liquor Licence Act, 42 violations of the Highway Traffic Act, nine trespassing infractions and three criminal charges.

The two-week total of 200 charges is a far cry from 2018 where there 219 charges in the second week of the campaign alone.

Police have been asked for comment on why there was such a big drop in numbers but have yet to respond.

The month-long campaign by police is aimed to promote safety and well-being for students at the post-secondary institutions in Waterloo region.