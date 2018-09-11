Waterloo police lay 219 charges in week 2 of Project Safe Semester
Waterloo Regional Police continue to see startling numbers in the second week of their annual Project Safe Semester campaign.
In a news release on Tuesday, police said a total of 219 charges were laid during week two of the initiative — a 162 per cent increase in charges laid over the same time period in 2017.
Charges include 128 offences under the Liquor Licence Act, 81 violations of the Highway Traffic Act, five bylaw infractions and three criminal charges.
The campaign began on Aug. 26 and since then, a total of 335 charges have been laid.
The campaign intends to welcome back post-secondary students with an increased police presence around Wilfrid Laurier University, the University of Waterloo and Conestoga College.
Officers have also been knocking on doors in the area and speaking with students.
Police said they will continue the campaign until homecoming week.
