‘Dangerous’ and ‘stupid’: Video shows person riding on top of GO train

Transit officials are investigating after a person was shown riding on top of a GO Transit train in a video posted to social media over the weekend.

Nitish Bissonauth, a spokesperson for Ontario transit agency Metrolinx, said in a tweet on Monday that safety officers are taking the incident very seriously.

“Came across this dangerous, stupid and not to mention illegal stunt. I don’t know what this person was thinking but nothing can justify this,” he stated.

The shaky, 10-second video is shot from the perspective of a person on top of a moving GO train. The person’s face not revealed, though a man’s feet and legs are shown.

The video was posted Saturday evening on a private instagram account called @6ixbuzztv with the caption “That Go Train S– Too Damn Expensive.”

Bissonauth said transit officials are still investigating, but have an idea of where it was shot.

The agency is strongly discouraging anyone from attempting such a stunt.

“No idea how this ended but he certainly chose to risk his life for some kind of thrill,” Anne Marie Aikins, a spokesperson for Metrolinx.

