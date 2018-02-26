Video appears to show man riding outside of TTC subway, enforcement staff investigating

The Toronto Transit Commission says it’s investigating after a video posted online appears to show a young man riding on the outside of the rear end of a subway car.

In a 10-second video shared on the Instagram account 6ixbuzztv on Monday afternoon, a train can be seen speeding away from a platform before the camera is turned to show the interior of an older-model TTC subway car.

“I’m on the back of a train, woo!” the man can be heard screaming after he turns the camera back on to himself.

The video, which credited another account, was later deleted from the 6ixbuzztv page. It’s not clear when the video was filmed and at what station it happened at.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green told Global News on Monday evening that he got a call from the person who filmed the video, whom he said staff believe they may have identified.

“He called inquiring about what kind of fine he might face … so I advised him of the different options that we might have available,” Green said.

Green said the matter is under investigation by the transit agency’s enforcement staff. He said the man could potentially face a provincial offences fine between $235 and $425, depending on the charge laid under the TTC’s bylaw and if the man were to be convicted in court.

Meanwhile, Green called the incident “incredibly dangerous.”

“When it was brought to our attention today, a number of us just sat shaking our heads. We could not for the life of us understand why someone would do such a stupid thing,” he said.

“There’s 600 volts of electricity running through the subway line, so even if he had fallen off and ended up at track level, he could have easily hit one of the rails.”