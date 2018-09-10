Ontario woman charged with slapping U.S. border guard

Officials in the United States say a Kitchener woman was arrested earlier this month after she allegedly slapped a U.S. border guard in the face.

The U.S. attorney’s office said in a report posted online that 40-year-old Tianna Natasha McPherson was dropped off in a taxi at the Rainbow Bridge crossing in Niagara Falls, N.Y. on Sept. 2.

She had planned to visit Niagara Falls State Park for a few hours.

While at the crossing, McPherson was sent for a secondary inspection due to “derogatory information related to the defendant’s previous attempted crossings into the United States,” the report stated.

After being told she was denied entrance, the U.S attorney’s office alleged she became verbally combative, uncooperative and demanded to go before a U.S. judge because she claimed to be an American citizen.

McPherson then attempted to leave.

“A Customs and Border Protection officer positioned herself in front of the exit and informed McPherson she was not to leave and to sit down,” the report stated. “The defendant asked the officer, ‘What if I punch you in the face?’ the officer again ordered McPherson to sit down.”

The report said McPherson asked to be charged criminally and then allegedly slapped the officer in the face.

McPherson was arrested and charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer of the United States.

McPherson remains in custody and will make a court appearance on Thursday. The maximum penalty if convicted is eight years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.