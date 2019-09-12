Regina police search for man involved in Dewdney Avenue armed robbery

The Regina Police Service say they are searching for a man in a recent armed robbery.

Police said it took place at a business in the 6300 block of Dewdney Avenue on Tuesday at about 11 p.m.

The suspect entered the business and demanded cash holding a pointed weapon, according to police.

Police said he was able to obtain an undisclosed amount of money before running away.

No one was injured during the robbery, police said.

Police describe the suspect as about six-feet-tall, wearing a black ski mask, a red hoodie and blue pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.