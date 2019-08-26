Regina police charge man, 64, in armed robbery on Sunday

The Regina Police Service say they have charged a 64-year-old man in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Sunday.

Police say the incident took place at a business in the 800-block of Argyle Street shortly after 1 a.m. CT.

Initial reports indicated that two men with guns entered the business, but when officers arrived only one suspect was inside, according to police.

Police said they found the suspect injured due to an alleged physical altercation with either witnesses or victims inside the business.

The injured suspect was taken to hospital by EMS.

Ronald George Greaves of Regina, is facing charges that include armed robbery, disguise with intent and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police describe the second suspect as five-feet-10-inches, wearing a dark hoodie, light pants, dark shoes, gloves and had a mask covering his face.

He was also carrying, what police believed to be, a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.