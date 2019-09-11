View Full Results
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Markham

A motorcyclist died after a crash in Markham on Wednesday.

York Regional Police say a motorcyclist has died after a collision in Markham Wednesday afternoon.

Police said emergency crews were called to the intersection of Esna Park Drive and Alden Road, east of Woodbine Avenue, after 2:50 p.m.

York Paramedics took the man to hospital. However, a police spokesperson told Global News the male motorcyclist died a short time later.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who was in the area and may have dashcam video is asked to call police 1-866-876-5423.

