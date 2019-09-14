Fall fashion 2019: 7 ways to wear this season’s top trends

For fashion lovers, it’s the most wonderful time of the year — trading in those bright summer outfits for dark-hued layers.

While last year’s fall fashion trends focused on everything from over-sized attire to crocheted outfits and shearling, this year is veering on the simpler side of things. We’re talking about outfits and accessories with clean lines, classic textures and traditional silhouettes.

Runways imply caped outerwear, puffy sleeves and asymmetrical necklines are back with a vengeance. On top of this, we’re also seeing rocker chic leather looks perfect for a trendy office or a night out.

Coordinating suits and jewel tones are still going strong, with textiles like lace and velvet being thrown into the mix for some warm texture.

And these trends are perfectly wearable for any body type — a simple tailor treatment can turn a chic suit petite, while florals are completely gender-neutral.

Toronto stylist and personal shopper Talia Brown Thall adds fall is “the best” time to shop — especially in Canada.

“Fall and winter are long [and] every fashionista loves layering,” she said. “Coats are always a winner. You can use a coat to make a fashion statement even on the coolest days.”

This season is all about mixing and matching, Thall says, as well as the perfect pair of denims.

“Get key pieces you can mix and match with everything,” she said. “Denim is also everywhere. Get the perfect pair of high-waisted denim you can mix into your everyday wardrobe.”

Thall shares the top seven trends on the runway and how just about anyone can wear them.

Dark Florals

While last year’s print was heavy on plaid and houndstooth, this year is all about the fall flower.

Set against a darker background, a “moody” floral is the perfect spin on a summer favourite print.

“Dark florals are a personal favourite. I can’t seem to get enough of long-sleeved, maxi floral dresses in my life,” Thall said, adding that all stores — from Aritizia to H&M — seem to be getting this trend right.

For a more gender-neutral look, reach for a large-print floral jacket, bomber or button-up shirt.

Leather

While leather (and we mean leather on leather) is always en vogue, Thall says it takes a bit more planning than the average trend.

“It has to be done right. The pants and coat [or top] both need to fit,” she said. “I have even seen collared leather shirts look powerful and (they) are so eye-catching. It’s an edgier vibe and you need to be confident to pull it off.”

Capes

The perfect coat-blanket fusion is back again this season, this time with a bit more structure.

Capes make the perfect outerwear to transition from fall to winter; a cozy accessory to can instantly amplify an outfit.

“Capes are perfect over skinny jeans and a T-shirt to elevate a simple look,” Thall said. “They’d even look good over a dress for an evening out.”

Asymmetrical necklines

This fashion season saw the return of the early 2000s asymmetrical neckline, and Thall thinks it’s the perfect addition to any basic dress.

“It’s great for a night out on the town or a black-tie affair,” she said. “That perfect black dress would look great with an asymmetrical neckline.”

“I’m not sure what I think about an uneven blazer on a man,” she joked. “But who am I to tell you what not to try?”

Coordinating Suits

Coordinated power suits made a huge comeback last spring, and the trend has definitely persisted into menswear with the introduction of classic patterns, like plaid.

“I love this look. It’s eye-catching and easy for everyone to pull off,” she said.

The best part about a matching suit? It can be tailored to how much you want to stand out.

“You can be as fun as you want to be from two-piece floral to a jewel-toned suit.”

Even better, suit separates can be mixed and matched to create a totally different outfit, getting the most bang for your buck.

Jewel tones

Jewel tones, especially when they come in gorgeous fabrics like velvet and corduroy, are the best addition to any fall wardrobe.

“I love sweaters with the matching headband, or bow tie or blazer,” Thall said, adding that these colours are perfect for anyone to wear.

Whether it’s a velvet navy blazer for a work day or a magenta turtleneck to cozy up by the fire, this trend is totally adaptable to any personal style.

Accentuated shoulders

The runway was full of billowing shoulders and gigantic bows, but to tone it down and make it more practical, Thall suggests going with a slight puffed sleeve.

“I’m seeing them everywhere from blouses to blazers,” Thall said.

To really nail fall style, style savvy stars can combine a moody floral with a puffed sleeve on a dress, or pick out the perfect tailored blazer with an embellished shoulder for a pop of something special in the office.

