Halifax police in standoff on Windmill Road in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police are currently on scene at a residence in Dartmouth as they attempt to take a man into custody.
Police say they are attempting to bring a man in from a residence in the 200 block of Windmill Road.
The man is wanted in connection with undisclosed weapons offences.
Halifax police have closed Windmill Road from Albro Lake Road to Howe Street to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
They’re asking public to stay away from the area as they attempt to resolve the incident.
More to come
