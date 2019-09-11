View Full Results
Crime
September 11, 2019 10:22 am
Updated: September 11, 2019 10:44 am

Halifax police in standoff on Windmill Road in Dartmouth

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Sept. 11, 2019: Halifax police have closed Windmill Road from Albro Lake Road to Howe Street and are asking the public to stay away from the area.

Ashley Field/Global News
A A

Halifax Regional Police are currently on scene at a residence in Dartmouth as they attempt to take a man into custody.

Police say they are attempting to bring a man in from a residence in the 200 block of Windmill Road.

READ MORE: Out-of-town post-Dorian restoration crews fall victim to theft: N.S. Power

The man is wanted in connection with undisclosed weapons offences.

Halifax police have closed Windmill Road from Albro Lake Road to Howe Street to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

WATCH: North End Business Association dealing with plant thief

They’re asking public to stay away from the area as they attempt to resolve the incident.

More to come

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Dartmouth
Dartmouth Crime
Halifax
Halifax crime
Halifax Regional Police
HRP
Standoff
Weapons Offence
Windmill Road

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.