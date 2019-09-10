Out-of-town post-Dorian restoration crews fall victim to theft: N.S. Power

Power restoration crews from outside Nova Scotia that came to the province in the wake of hurricane Dorian have had their efforts hampered by thieves.

In a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon, Nova Scotia Power said several pieces of equipment were stolen as the hard-working crews were catching up on sleep.

The power utility said the Stihl chainsaws and Milwaukee drill kits were taken from locked E. Holland and K-Line trucks which were parked at hotels in the Kearney Lake area, Burnside Industrial Park, the Bedford Highway, as well as in Stellarton.

“We’re beyond grateful for the crews who have joined us from out-of-province to help restore power to Nova Scotians. So this is really disappointing,” the Facebook post read.

Nova Scotia Power has called in additional crews from Quebec, Ontario, Maine and Florida to help restore power to the hundreds of thousands who were left in the dark following hurricane Dorian.

Those crews are also being assisted by Canadian Armed Forces personnel who are helping clear roads so utility vehicles can get to job sites.

Nova Scotia Power CEO Karen Hutt has said this is the largest restoration effort the company has ever encountered.

Anyone who may have seen someone trying to steal the gear is asked to contact police.