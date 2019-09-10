Most Nova Scotia public schools to reopen Wednesday

Most of Nova Scotia’s public schools will reopen on Wednesday, the province’s education department has announced.

Nova Scotia’s Education and Early Childhood Development Department says officials have assessed all schools, buildings and properties, and those that are able to resume classes will open Wednesday.

WATCH: Hurricane Dorian restorations efforts continue in Nova Scotia

Schools have been closed ever since Hurricane Dorian swept across the province, knocking out power to about 80 per cent of Nova Scotia Power’s customers.

Here's another milestone – fewer than 100,000 @nspowerinc customers without power. Remarkable considering there were about 400,000 a little more than two days ago. Official tally right now: 96,041 #DorianNS pic.twitter.com/DOrQJDEi9m — Rhonda Brown (@RhondaBrown5) September 10, 2019

READ MORE: Canadian Forces to help Halifax with massive post-Dorian cleanup

The South Shore Regional Centre for Education said that New Germany Rural High School, North Queens Community School, New Ross Consolidated School and Petite Riviere Elementary School will be closed due to power outages.

Additional school closures will be communicated directly with families, throughout their websites, or social media accounts.