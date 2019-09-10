View Full Results
Education
September 10, 2019 2:38 pm

Most Nova Scotia public schools to reopen Wednesday

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Schools have been closed ever since Hurricane Dorian swept across the province, knocking out power to about 80 per cent of Nova Scotia Power's customers. 

File / Global News
Most of Nova Scotia’s public schools will reopen on Wednesday, the province’s education department has announced.

Nova Scotia’s Education and Early Childhood Development Department says officials have assessed all schools, buildings and properties, and those that are able to resume classes will open Wednesday.

Schools have been closed ever since Hurricane Dorian swept across the province, knocking out power to about 80 per cent of Nova Scotia Power’s customers.

The South Shore Regional Centre for Education said that New Germany Rural High School, North Queens Community School, New Ross Consolidated School and Petite Riviere Elementary School will be closed due to power outages.

Additional school closures will be communicated directly with families, throughout their websites, or social media accounts.

