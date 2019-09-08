Canadian Forces to help Maritimes with massive post-Dorian cleanup

Several hundred Canadian Forces personnel will be spread out across the Maritimes today to help restore electricity, clear roadways and evacuate residents in flooded areas following the wrath of Dorian.

The Canadian Armed Forces said in a news release Saturday night that Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale approved a request from the province for federal assistance to restore essential services and ensure public welfare in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

Up to 700 military personnel in Atlantic Canada are preparing to deploy early Sunday morning.

As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, over 395,000 Nova Scotia Power customers across the province were off the grid, as the ferocious storm slammed the region with wind gusts reaching nearly 150 kilometres an hour.

Thousands remain in the dark in the Halifax area, which was among the hardest hit. The storm uprooted trees, ripped off roofs, pulled down powerlines, and even caused a construction crane to collapse. There were no injuries.

At a Nova Scotia Emergency Measures Organization press conference Saturday evening, Nova Scotia Power said it had crews standing by ready to make repairs as soon as it was safe to do so.

