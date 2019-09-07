Thousands in Nova Scotia without power ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s landfall

Thousands in Nova Scotia are without power ahead of Hurricane Dorian, which is expected to make landfall in the province later on Saturday.

Many communities within the Halifax Regional Municipality are currently affected by the outages, with Nova Scotia Power attributing the cause to high winds, rain and damaged power lines.

As of 12:30 p.m. AT Saturday, over 19,000 Nova Scotia Power customers are off the grid.

READ MORE: LIVE: Hurricane Dorian headed for Atlantic Canada

The Canadian Hurricane Centre in Halifax says hurricane warnings remain in effect for much of mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton.

WATCH: Hurricane Dorian churning towards Atlantic Canada

Tropical storm warnings have also been issued for P.E.I., southeastern New Brunswick and western Newfoundland.

But officials say the high-risk zones include the Sambro area, Peggys Cove and along the province’s Eastern Shore, which extends east of Halifax.

READ MORE: Dorian on pace to hit Atlantic Canada: Here’s what you need to know

The latest forecasts predict high winds, considerable rainfall, and significant storm surges. Waves are expected to reach heights of 15 metres, which could create dangerous conditions for residents living near the water.

As a result, the Halifax Regional Municipality is urging residents living along the shoreline of the municipality to consider other accommodations until Hurricane Dorian exits the region.

Dorian is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane before moving into the Gulf of St. Lawrence, where it is expected to transform into a strong post-tropical storm.

WATCH: Residents stocking on water, food and other necessities in preparation for Dorian

According to HRM, the forecasted track of the hurricane indicates the eye will be over the Halifax region between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., creating a particularly significant wind event over the entire municipality.

HRM said in a media release that those responsible for construction sites and other outdoor work spaces where significant debris may be present are urged to ensure their sites are clear of loose debris that could create a public safety concern.

In addition, the largest threat to homes and property is flying debris. HRM is asking residents to move umbrellas and patio furniture inside and remove anything that high winds could pick up, such as garbage containers/bags, flower pots, and toys.

Employers are also being urged to close early before 5 p.m. to allow employees enough time to return home before weather conditions worsens.

READ MORE: Canadians advised to ‘avoid all travel’ to Bahamas, Florida as hurricane Dorian hits

In preparation of the Dorian’s arrival, several services have been cancelled, including Halifax Transit.

According to HRM, the Red Cross will be opening three evacuation shelters at noon on Saturday to accommodate residents who are unable to find other accommodations, especially those in high-risk zones.

The shelters will be located at the Dartmouth East Community Centre, Canada Games Centre, and St. Margarets Centre.

“We are prepared for 60 people in each location,” said Ancel Langille, senior manager of emergency management programs at Atlantic Region Canadian Red Cross.

Residents are being warned to prepare for extended power outages, and flooding – which means stocking up on food, water and gasoline. Long lineups were reported Friday at Halifax-area gas stations and grocery stores.

Several flights have been either delayed or cancelled as a result of the storm. The Halifax Stanfield International Airport is urging travellers to check their flights before departing.