LIVE: Hurricane Dorian makes landfall in Bahamas while coastal U.S. watches, waits

Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas Sunday as a Category 5 storm with close to 300 km/h winds.

Government officials in the Bahamas have so far reported property damage but no loss of life.

Dorian is tied with the Labour Day hurricane of 1935 for the most powerful Atlantic hurricane to ever make landfall.

“This is a formidable storm. The big question is, where do we go from here?” Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell said in his Sunday afternoon forecast.

“We are expecting this storm to crawl over the next couple of days” before making a turn, he added.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has so far said that some tolls have been suspended in the state of Florida to make evacuations easier.

The National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. EDT update said it expects “a prolonged period of catastrophic winds” and storm surge to affect the Abacos Islands and the Grand Bahama Island on Sunday night.

“Everyone there should take immediate shelter and not venture into the eye,” the centre said.

Here are the 5 PM EDT 09/1 Key Messages on Hurricane #Dorian. New Storm Surge and Hurricane Watches and Warnings have been issued for portions of the Florida east coast. The latest full advisory is available at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/ucI3jokX8G — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 1, 2019

— With files from The Associated Press