Ontario woman dies in Bahamas due to hurricane Dorian

The family of a woman from Windsor, Ont., says she has died in the Bahamas as a result of hurricane Dorian.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money to bring the body of Alishia Sabrina Liolli back to Canada.

The page says Liolli died from the impact of hurricane Dorian, which authorities say have left at least 20 people dead in the country.

The organizer says extra funds will be donated to help rebuild the school she worked at in the Bahamas.

Loved ones took to social media to share condolences and memories of Liolli.

The woman’s cousin, Aislinn Liolli, says in a Facebook post she has lost her best friend and confidante.

Aislinn Liolli says her cousin would help anyone in need and was always smiling and joking and making those around her feel better.

The Autism Service Inc. of Windsor and Essex County said in a Facebook post that Liolli lived in the Bahamas during the school year, where she ran the Starfish Enterprises Vocational Training Centre, a program at Every Child Counts, which helps people with intellectual disabilities.

According to the Facebook post, Liolli had returned to Windsor every summer since 2013 to work at the Bruce Awad Summer Program, which supports people with autism.

