Canada
September 7, 2019 6:04 pm
Updated: September 7, 2019 7:06 pm

IN PHOTOS: Hurricane Dorian arrives in Atlantic Canada

By and Global News

WATCH: Nova Scotia officials say they expect weather to deteriorate as Hurricane Dorian approaches

A A

Hurricane Dorian pummeled the Bahamas and went up the U.S. coast over the last week, leaving a path of destruction in its wake.

LIVE UPDATES: Follow our coverage of Hurricane Dorian

On its way to Canada’s east coast, Dorian has been classed by the National Hurricane Centre as a post-tropical cyclone, albeit still with hurricane-strength winds.

Knocking down trees, cutting power, and blowing over a large construction crane in downtown Halifax, Dorian slammed into Nova Scotia late Saturday afternoon.

Here are a few standout moments of what has happened so far.

 

 

A crane lays against a construction site during the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Halifax

A crane lays against a construction site during the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada September 7, 2019.

REUTERS/John Morris
A tree rests against a house during the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Halifax, Nova Scotia

A tree rests against a house during the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada September 7, 2019.

REUTERS/John Morris
hurricane Dorian

An unidentified man heads past part of an apartment roof that landed on several cars in Halifax as hurricane Dorian approaches on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Residents were evacuated from the building.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
hurricane Dorian

Tree branches block a street in Halifax as hurricane Dorian approaches on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
hurricane Dorian

Three men sport weather gear in Halifax as hurricane Dorian approaches on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
hurricane Dorian

An unidentified man heads past part of an apartment roof that landed on several cars in Halifax as hurricane Dorian approaches on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Residents were evacuated from the building.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

East coast residents took to social media with reports of intense winds, trees toppling and even a crane that came crashing down in the middle of Halifax.

READ MORE: Dorian on pace to hit Atlantic Canada: Here’s what you need to know

WATCH: Eye of Hurricane Dorian now moving over Halifax area

hurricane Dorian

An unidentified man watches the impact of hurricane Dorian along the Halifax harbour in Dartmouth, N.S. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
hurricane Dorian

A group of friends take in the impact of hurricane Dorian along the Halifax harbour in Dartmouth, N.S. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
A tree lays along Robie Street in front of an apartment during the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Halifax, Nova Scotia

A tree lays along Robie Street in front of an apartment during the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada September 7, 2019.

REUTERS/John Morris
Two RCMP officers speak with individuals at Peggy’s Cove Lighthouse during the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Peggy’s Cove, Nova Scotia

Two RCMP officers speak with individuals at Peggy’s Cove Lighthouse during the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Peggy’s Cove, Nova Scotia, Canada September 7, 2019.

REUTERS/John Morris

A video posted by Twitter user @LizDayMd showed strong winds blowing and sparks flying at a street corner in Halifax.

Global News reporter Graeme Benjamin has put a call out on Twitter for reader photos and videos cataloging the impact of the storm.

READ MORE: Over 300,000 in Nova Scotia without power ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s landfall

Global News reporter Callum Smith posted photos of downed power lines and of the keeled over construction crane.

WATCH: Hurricane Dorian: Heavy rain and wind gusts hammer Halifax

Global Halifax reporter Alexa MacLean showed the extent of the storm in several videos posted online.

WATCH: Hurricane Dorian: Storm surge creating biggest danger in Nova Scotia from Hurricane Dorian

READ MORE: HRM emergency management officials issue voluntary evacuation for some coastal areas

Global Halifax reporter Jesse Thomas shared photos showing construction debris strewn across a street.

His photos showed a portion of a roof that had fallen to the street in Halifax.

 

 With files by Reuters and The Associated Press

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Atlantic Canada
Dorian Canada
dorian on east coast of canada
halifax dorian hurricane
Halifax Hurricane
hurricane atlantic
Hurricane Dorian
Hurricanes
US east coast dorian

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.