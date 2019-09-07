IN PHOTOS: Hurricane Dorian arrives in Atlantic Canada

Hurricane Dorian pummeled the Bahamas and went up the U.S. coast over the last week, leaving a path of destruction in its wake.

On its way to Canada’s east coast, Dorian has been classed by the National Hurricane Centre as a post-tropical cyclone, albeit still with hurricane-strength winds.

Knocking down trees, cutting power, and blowing over a large construction crane in downtown Halifax, Dorian slammed into Nova Scotia late Saturday afternoon.

Here are a few standout moments of what has happened so far.

East coast residents took to social media with reports of intense winds, trees toppling and even a crane that came crashing down in the middle of Halifax.

A video posted by Twitter user @LizDayMd showed strong winds blowing and sparks flying at a street corner in Halifax.

Global News reporter Graeme Benjamin has put a call out on Twitter for reader photos and videos cataloging the impact of the storm.

Global News reporter Callum Smith posted photos of downed power lines and of the keeled over construction crane.

Downed power lines on Henry St near Coburg @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/gz1fbjTklD — Callum Smith (@smithc902) September 7, 2019

More visuals from the scene pic.twitter.com/tQnCMYDFMh — Callum Smith (@smithc902) September 7, 2019

Global Halifax reporter Alexa MacLean showed the extent of the storm in several videos posted online.

Massive trees are down across Dartmouth. The winds appear to have decreased for the time being but they brought a lot of damage. pic.twitter.com/uki3pUoKD2 — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) September 7, 2019

#HurricaineDorian hasn’t even made landfall yet and already trees are dropping left right and centre. pic.twitter.com/HzFtuA7MB9 — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) September 7, 2019

Global Halifax reporter Jesse Thomas shared photos showing construction debris strewn across a street.

His photos showed a portion of a roof that had fallen to the street in Halifax.

Here’s the section of roof that flew 70 yards or so onto Queen Street pic.twitter.com/ZxvBNLbfX9 — Jesse Thomas (@jessethomas21) September 7, 2019

