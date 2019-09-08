All public schools in Nova Scotia to be closed on Monday

Nova Scotia’s education minister has announced that all public schools in the province will be closed on Monday as repair efforts continue in the wake of hurricane Dorian.

“Based on the recommendation of the Emergency Management Office, schools will be closed to ensure students and staff remain safe as the clean-up of Hurricane Dorian continues,” Zach Churchill said in a Facebook post.

Stephen McNeil repeated Churchill’s assesment at a press conference on Sunday.

“In some cases it is because of some issues that we have to deal with with our schools but it really is about keeping buses and kids at home and safe so that we can try to restore power and get rid of any of the real dangerous situations like trees that are hanging over power-lines, or power-lines that are down,” said McNeil.

Churchill said that officials are continuing to assess all schools and ensure that buildings and properties are safe before students return to classes.

He said an update on when school openings will be issued on Monday.