London to host NDP, PPC leaders on Tuesday

A pair of federal leaders will be making stops in London, Ont., on Tuesday.

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier will be the first to arrive when he attends an opening for the office of Salim Mansur, the PPC’s federal candidate for London North Centre.

The office’s opening on Bathurst Street is slated for 11 a.m.

Hours later, Bernier will make his way over to the Lamplighter Inn on Wellington Road for a free-to-attend rally from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The first half of Jagmeet Singh’s day will see the NDP leader make two stops in Hamilton.

Singh will then make an evening appearance in London, where he will hold a town hall on health care.

Singh will be joined by local NDP candidates Lindsay Mathyssen, Shawna Lewkowitz and Dirka Prout at the Goodwill Centre on Horton Street.

The town hall kicks off at 6 p.m.